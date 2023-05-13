ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, local recreational marijuana shops came together to celebrate the second Annual ABQ Munchies Festival.

This year’s event was held Downtown near 6th and Central and was free for the public to attend. It featured music and entertainment as well as spaces for vendors to sell their merchandise and food.

“As we became recreational in this city, it’s really big to have events like this and let folks know that marijuana is not bad,” said LB Johnson with New Heights Dispensary.

Event organizers said they hope to continue to grow the event for years to come.