ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic was shut down Saturday afternoon at Juan Tabo and Lomas after a crash.
Albuquerque police said a single vehicle and motorcycle were involved. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Details are limited right now, but information will be added to this article as it is released.