ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens spent Saturday morning honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Albuquerque’s Commemorative March took place this weekend.

Starting at Doctor Martin Luther King Avenue and University at UNM, people marched to Civic Plaza as part of the city and its partners ‘Dream Weekend.’

Once at Civic Plaza, local and state leaders spoke, honoring the civil rights leader.

One event-goer said taking time to reflect shouldn’t go overlooked.

“Not just to Black Americans, it’s important to all Americans to see where we came from and where we don’t want to go back to,” said march-goer Calvin Richard Harris.

The city’s Dream Weekend continues Sunday with services at local churches and a breakfast Monday morning.