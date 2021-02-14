Albuquerque man’s many extravagant valentines displayed in gallery, short film

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, an Albuquerque man known for his extravagant Valentine’s Day displays for his wife, is instead, doing this year’s valentine for the South Valley. He’s hoping to bring more positive attention to the community. Lonnie Anderson is no stranger to showing his love for his wife Anne in a big way.

“This person, she was just so full of love,” said Anderson, talking about how he fell in love with Anne. “I’ve done everything from putting a full-size carousel in my front yard to projections to having people around the world in 80 countries hold up signs that say, ‘I love Anne.'”

Now he’s taking more than 25 years of these larger-than-life valentines including photos, poems, and an 8-foot piñata, and putting them in a gallery at the South Broadway Cultural Center. The gallery is free for all to see.

“Everything that I do costs as much as flowers and dinner,” said Anderson. “I don’t ever spend anything more than that.” However, this year’s Valentine’s Day project isn’t just for Anne. Anderson is bringing the love to one community, in particular.

“Really what we do this for is to bring positive media to the South Valley,” said Anderson. “I really love and appreciate where I live and I’m very lucky in the South Valley.”

Anderson and gallery curator Augustine Romero set up a phone booth around town. With a camera inside, they were able to record people sharing their own South Valley love stories, from messages to those who have passed on, to the land itself.

“It’s where I grew up as a child, so I have a lot of memories playing outside in the dirt,” said Lisa Samudio, in one of the recordings. “Our chickens, and growing fruits and vegetables in the summer, so I think it will always hold a special place in my heart for those reasons.”

Through these documented phone booth calls and the gallery, a short film created from it, called “Love in the Valley,” is putting the positive focus on the community. Anderson hopes this Valentine’s message is what people choose to remember going forward.

“It’s our elders and it’s our culture and it’s the music that you hear that plays through the valley and it’s our old cars that are restored,” said Anderson. “I want other people from other parts of the city to come down and enjoy the South Valley like we enjoy the South Valley and try to get away from that stereotype.”

The entire short film is now available online. You can see the gallery through Feb. 20.