ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog several times with a pellet gun, and now, he’s avoided jail time for the crime. The 2020 incident was captured on video.

David Wiegand was named as the shooter. He pleaded no contest to one count of extreme cruelty to animals. Under that deal, he must pay roughly $1,100 to the family.

With the condition the money is received by the family within 90 days, a judge sentenced Wiegand to 18 months of supervised probation.

Thursday, Wiegand addressed the court, “I am very, very extremely remorseful for the actions that transpired and my part in that.”

In addition to probation, Weigand must participate in anger management and anti-animal abuse treatment, as well as complete 40 hours of community service.