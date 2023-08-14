ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of murdering his coworker’s neighbor has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Erik Rodriguez was in front of Judge Emetrio Rudolfo Monday morning. He pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

Police said Rodriguez shot and killed Jonathan Zamora near Central and Juan Tabo on July 12. They said Zamora had an ongoing dispute with his neighbor.

When Zamora got home, Rodriguez and the neighbor allegedly approached Zamora to ask him what his problem was. Zamora said there was no problem and got out of his vehicle.

That’s when, police said, Rodriguez fired several shots and killed Zamora.