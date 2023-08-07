ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused drunk driver was formally charged in connection to crashing into a taco truck. The incident injured four people waiting in line.

Abraham Corral Alvarez pleaded not guilty to four charges, including great bodily harm by vehicle by DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to police, the 18-year-old was drunk and racing another car when he hit the taco truck last month.

Judge Brett Loveless granted the State’s pretrial detention motion, meaning Alvarez will remain locked up until his trial.

A date has not been set for that trial.