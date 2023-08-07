ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is now facing homicide charges after the victim of a shooting died two months ago.

The shooting happened back on May 21 on San Mateo Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque.

Police said Julius Johnson-Tumbling was shot after an argument with Albert Henderson over a text message.

Henderson was arrested at the time and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

However, Johnson-Tumbling died from the gunshot wound on June 10.

APD is now working to upgrade the charges against Henderson to reflect a homicide.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.