ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man Saturday night. He’s accused of allegedly threatening employees at an adult video store.

Quinton Christmas is accused of threatening an employee after hopping a fence at an adult store on Central near Wyoming.

The employee told police that Christmas pulled a knife on him after he was told to leave because he had trespassed on the property before.

Christmas was charged with aggravated assault and trespassing. He was also charged with concealing identity after telling police his name was Michael Jackson and giving a false social security number.