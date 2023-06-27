ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of opening fire in a restaurant parking lot near a State Police Office will be behind bars until trial.

Emilio Mirabal, 25, is facing seven felony charges related to that shooting less than two weeks ago.

The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting because both an Albuquerque Police officer and a State Police officer fired guns.

Mirabal’s attorney claimed the criminal complaint does not tell the whole story. A trial date has yet to be scheduled for Mirabal.