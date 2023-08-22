ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of posing as a roof repair salesman and burglarizing homes. He will remain locked up until trial.

Police arrested Philip Cotham Junior after they said he tried to break into a home near Taylor Ranch. Officials claimed he would wear a roofing company’s shirt and pose as a contractor to case the home before breaking into them later.

Judge David Murphy agreed with prosecutors that Cotham is a danger to the public, and his criminal history indicated he would not comply with any conditions of release.