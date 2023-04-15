ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque hosted a housing fair Saturday. It was at UNM’s Continuing Education Building.

The event was designed to help locals with housing resources and to address home ownership needs.

“How do we get people out of this cycle of renting, right? Where rents are going up, it makes more families unstable with their housing. So, really,y how do we get people to become homeowners, so they don’t necessarily have to worry about hiking rents, and I need to move every year,” said Nichole Rodgers.

The event had workshops, discussions, and multiple resources for those trying to get a grip on their housing situation.

For those who could not make it to the event, visit this link to see a list of resources.