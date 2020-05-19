ABQ Grub Crawl food donations to benefit Storehouse New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With so many people on unemployment and more people turning to local food pantries, local college student Izabel “Izzy” Thomas decided to do something to help fight hunger during the pandemic. She created ABQ Grub Crawl to help the Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry.

Izzy discusses how she came up with the idea and how you can get involved. The ABQ Grub Crawl is a volunteer-driven, city-wide food drive with pickups in the Albuquerque metro area.

The first ever Grub Crawl will take place May 18 through May 22. The public is asked to particiapte by donating food to support the event.

You can also make a monetary donation securely online by visiting ABQGrubCrawl.org. Financial donations will help the Storehouse purchase dairy products, meat, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables.

Donation pickups

Items such that are shelf stable are asked to be donated. This includes food items such as canned proteins like chicken or tuna, hearty soups, canned fruits and vegetables and boxed items.

Items in glass cannot be donated. To have your food donation picked up, by ABQ Grub Crawl volunteers just email ABQGrubCrawl@gmail.com 24 hours before volunteers will be in their zip code.

Include the zip code as the subject and an address in the body of the email so volunteers can find the house to pick up the donation. Donors are asked to put their donations out by 7 a.m. the day the volunteers will be in their neighborhood.

Donations can be placed near the curb or somewhere easily visible from the street. Please mark the bags or boxes as GRUB CRAWL or STOREHOUSE NM.

Pickup times

Volunteers will be picking up donations between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day by zip code. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. volunteers will be at the Albertson’s Market indicated to take donations as well.

Tuesday, May 19: 87113 & 87114 (Alberstons Market located at 10131 Coors Rd NW)

Wednesday, May 20: 87122 & 87109 (Alberstons Market located at 8100 Ventura St NE)

Thursday, May 21: 87110 & 87107 (Albertsons Market located at 4950 Montgomery Blvd NE)

Friday, May 22: 87120 (Alberstons Market located at 6200 Coors Blvd NW)

Drop off donations

If you prefer to drop off your donations, ABQ Grub Crawl will be at various Albertsons Market locations each day. You can also take donations directly to the Storehouse Food Pantry.

For additional information on the food drive, visit ABQGrubCrawl.com.