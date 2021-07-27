ABQ Grub Crawl food donations benefit Storehouse New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Grub Crawl was started last year to benefit the Storehouse New Mexico food pantry. Last year they collected over 3,000 lbs. of food and it was a big success. This year it will be August 7-8.

If you can’t volunteer your time, the public can help Storehouse New Mexico by donating directly to the ABQ Grub Crawl. People can also donate food directly from their homes or business. All you have to do is send an email to ABQGrubCrawl@gmail.com. Pickup days are August 5-7. Please be sure to put your zip code as the subject of your email and include your address in the body of the email so our volunteer drivers can find your house and your donation. Set your food out by 7 a.m.

The donations need to be non-perishable food like canned chicken or tuna, canned fruits or vegetables, or boxed foods like cereals that can withstand being outside part of the day while drivers make their way to your house.

The Storehouse provides food for 45,000 hungry New Mexicans annually and approximately 10,000 of the clients are children. They are located at 106 Broadway Blvd SE.