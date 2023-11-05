ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called to an apartment fire near Academy and Harper on Saturday.

Officials said, when they arrived at the scene, the fire was on the second floor and extended to the third floor and attic space.

After more than 30 minutes of firefighting, the flames were under control.

AFR said neighbors were able to rescue a dog, and no injuries were reported. The fire’s cause is unknown.