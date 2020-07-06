Albuquerque family devastated after shed burns down from illegal fireworks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department was busy Saturday night for the Fourth of July, responding to 35 fires all reportedly sparked by fireworks. One of those fires destroyed a family’s shed that had thousands of dollars worth of belongings.

David Salas said he and his family were away from their home near Arenal and Rosie Court Saturday night when it happened around 8 p.m. they found out the shed that was housing thousands of dollars worth of family belongings, went up in flames and that neighbors tried to help.

“We have outstanding neighbors here, I could hear a lot of voices,” said Salas. “All of my neighbors jumped in and they were bringing hoses and water and shovels, whatever they could.”

Several Bernalillo County Fire crews arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m., and were able to extinguish it by 10 p.m. Officials said it was caused by illegal fireworks, but have no suspect leads. Meanwhile, Salas said neighbors told him kids nearby may have started the fire.

“There were some children actually out here in the street here on Rosie Court playing with fireworks and it ignited over here,” said Salas. “This portion of the yard and it just spread.”

Salas hopes this devastation is a reminder that people should continue to avoid using illegal fireworks. “Don’t do it. I know it’s tempting, folks are going crazy being locked up at home but yeah just don’t do it.”

BCFD said it was called to 20 fires on Friday night and another 35 fires Saturday night. As a comparison to last year, BCFD responded to 11 fires on July 3rd and 24 fires on July 4th.