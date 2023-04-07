ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father took a plea deal. He was charged in relation to the death of his young daughter.

Moses Johnson reportedly told police he left his 11-month-old daughter unattended in the bathroom of a motel near San Mateo and I-40 in 2019.

The girl fell into the tub and died. Johnson was originally facing multiple child abuse charges.

On Friday, Johnson pled guilty to the lesser charge of abandonment of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

Under the deal, Johnson faces up to 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.