ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local cyclist group is honoring the life of a high school teacher. She was killed during a school shooting in Saint Louis nearly two weeks ago.

A 19-year-old gunman is accused of taking the lives of two people at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

One of them was a 15-year-old girl. The other was a 61-year-old teacher, Jean Kuczka.

Kuczka was about to celebrate two significant milestones. One of them was retiring from her long teaching career and the other was her 15th charity bike ride to cure type one diabetes with the JDRF Ride to Cure organization.

In her honor, some took off on a route in Albuquerque.

“John and I decided in tribute to Jean to go out and ride around the City of Albuquerque,” said Scott Kasper.

Learn more about the JDRF cure ride by clicking here.