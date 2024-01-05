ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the city addresses the homelessness crisis, it’s an aspect of the issue that doesn’t get as much attention: the human feces left behind by those living on the streets. Many don’t realize it’s often not the city’s job to clean it up. Now, a couple of city councilors are trying to change that

“I started getting a lot of calls from constituents that they were having to clean up human feces from their alleyways or front yards,” said Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn.

She said recent data shows there are more than 3,800 unhoused people in the city and only one public toilet is open 24/7, 365 days a year. It is located at the Uptown Transit Center.

In the last calendar year, 400 people reported human feces to the city’s 311 portal, who may also had to clean it up. Right now, the policy states it is up to the property or business owner to dispose of it, which Councilor Fiebelkorn said ‘isn’t right.’

She said having residents clean it up exposes them to health risks and can lead to transmittable diseases. Meanwhile, keeping it on the streets is another problem.

“It washes into our stormwater management system and ends up directly in the Rio Grande,” she said.

Now, Councilors Fiebelkorn and Nichole Rogers are stepping in. They are co-sponsoring the bill that would allocate $100,000 to contract with a company trained in biohazard waste to safely dispose of human feces. If passed, people could report the issue to 311, which would then dispatch the company to clean up on both public and private property.

“We need to make sure we are doing what we need to do to clean up human feces that is bound to be found in our state at this time,” said Councilor Fiebelkorn. The bill is scheduled to be introduced at the city council meeting on January 8.