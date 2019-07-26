ABQ. Convention Center Plays Host for 2019 American Open Series II

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- USA Weightlifting is hosting the 2019 American Open Series II in Albuquerque this week. The 3-day event started on Thursday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. There are 560 athletes from across the country will be in town to hopefully earn a spot at this years American Open Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Weightlifting is a very exciting sport. So, we do Olympic weightlifting, which is snatch and clean and jerk. There are lots of athletes here that have a huge potential of being at the Olympics in 2020. So, you can expect a lot of action”, said USA Weightlifting Director of Events, Pedro Meloni. To find out more information on this event, click here.