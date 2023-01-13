ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Comic Con is in full swing. There are two more days left of all things fandom.

Tickets are $40 dollars at the door Saturday and $30 on Sunday.

There’s a large number of actors, content creators, and vendors to celebrate whatever your favorite series may be.

We spoke to one group of actors today who said Albuquerque continues to be a great place for them to stop.

“The hospitality in Albuquerque has been top-notch,” started off actor Carlos Navarro, “this is one of the biggest conventions in the world, and couple that hospitality with green chile and all the awesome people, and you got a perfect convention.”

For more information, visit here.