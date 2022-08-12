ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last four years, the ABQ Collective has been growing the business sector here in the Duke City. Their upcoming backyard market will continue to do just that.

It’ll feature unique products from over 35 local makers, live music, food trucks, and more. ABQ Collective Assistant Anna Hake says the market is in its second year and is held every first and second Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They’ll be held from May to October. More information and how to participate is available on the ABQ Collective website.