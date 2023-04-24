ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With spring comes yard work. The City’s Solid Waste Management Department will be offering some help to Albuquerque residents. The city is offering free waste collection for green waste, like grass cuttings.

Green waste includes leaves, grass, and brush collected into trash bags. Residential customers will receive free pickup for bagged green waste between Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 12.

Green waste should be bagged, at the curb, and placed five feet from your regular trash by 7:00 a.m. It will be collected on your regular trash collection day.

The free pickup does not include dirt, construction debris or tree stumps. Residents can get more information about trash pickup by calling 311.