ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors approved $100M in bonds to fund what they call quality of life projects across Albuquerque. Money has been set aside to build a pool at North Domingo Baca Park, which has been planned for more than a decade but never funded. Improvements have been funded for the pickleball complex at Manzano Mesa Park which is among the most popular in the city and is now bringing in tournaments.

There will also be money to construct the BMX Pump Track at Los Altos Park which includes the city’s second community bike shop. Construction has also kicked into high gear at Los Altos with construction underway for the new baseball and softball fields there. Funding has also been approved to start building indoor sports facilities at the Jennifer Riordan Sports Complex that sits next to Nusenda Stadium.

The money being used to pay for all these projects is the GRT money that was earmarked for a new United soccer stadium until voters rejected that idea. Councilors say this approval brings improvements to all parts of the city. “We are really trying to find a balance so taxpayers can see something for their buck. We want people to see that we are maintaining building things on master plan for years. I think this is great council has come together unanimously to prioritize getting things done here in Albuquerque,” said City Councilor Brooke Bassan.

There will also be funding for improvements to the Albuquerque Police Department’s headquarters and a public safety complex on the Southwest Mesa. Money has also been approved for the recently purchased former Poole Property located near St. Pius High School which is being turned into open space and a wildlife conservation area. City councilors also approved funding for housing vouchers to help those struggling to pay their rent.