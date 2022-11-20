ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council is set to take final action Monday night on an ordinance. The ordinance would outline rules for Safe Outdoor Spaces.

The ordinance would require Safe Outdoor Space operators to have a permit and set rules on running the sites. Some of these rules include restrictions on drugs, alcohol, and violence.

They would also have a threshold for removing a camper. It would require a list of all the campers, past and present.