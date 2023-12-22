ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight over a controversial proposed fueling center in the North Valley is now expected to go to Albuquerque City Councilors.

Quik Trip wants to build a car and semi gas station and convenience store on 12th Street by I-40. They need special permits to do it and to sell alcohol and tobacco.

A hearing officer recently denied those permissions, siding with neighbors fighting the project.

Developers are appealing that decision which should send it to the City Council for a vote next year.