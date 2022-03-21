ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque city council is returning to its meeting chambers Monday night. This comes after two years of virtual meetings.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday’s meeting will be the first meeting held in person since the beginning of the pandemic. Members of the public can still sign up to speak at Monday’s meeting via zoom. Council chambers will open to the public for the April 4 meeting.