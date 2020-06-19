ABQ City Council passes Juneteenth resolution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council passed a resolution Thursday declaring Juneteenth an official holiday.

City Councilors Pat Davis and Diane Gibson introduced the resolution which passed unanimously. The resolution also calls on people to reflect on the history of African American slavery in the United States and to work with organizations in Albuquerque to advance social justice.

“More than 150 years after the final emancipation of slaves, we still have not realized the promise of full equality and equity it promised,” says Councilor Davis in a press release. “At this moment in history we are taking on the challenge to finally rid our systems of vestiges of racism. Every year going forward, our City will have a date to check ourselves on our progress towards realizing that goal. On Juneteenth, I’ll be joining Black leaders for conversations and actions to move this goal forward and our legislation calls on each resident of our City to do the same.”

“I acknowledge Juneteenth with humility knowing I can never fully appreciate the experiences of those whose families have a history of slavery or who have endured continued racism since then,” says Councilor Gibson in the same press release. “We have a lot of work to do, but we can use the history of Juneteenth to move forward and fight for the equity of all people of color.”

The resolution now has to be signed by Mayor Tim Keller.