ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors shot down a proposal Monday night. It would have set new rules for short-term rentals like AirBnBs.

The plan would have capped the number of short-term rentals in the city, among other rules, with the goal of keeping those properties available for local long-term tenants.

Monday night, councilors in favor of the bill, introduced a version that would have relaxed or reworked the restrictions. That wasn’t enough for many short-term rental owners, who still came out against any new rules at all.

Councilors voted down both versions of the proposal on a six-to-three vote.