ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque locals joined together on Sunday for a fundraiser benefiting the children of Gaza.

The Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice hosted the fundraiser sponsored by Jewish Voices for Peace.

The event consisted of a talk from TEDx speaker and educator Sandra Akkad, spoken word, sound healing, music, and drumming.

All of the funds from the event will go toward the Middle East Children’s Alliance, an organization that provides emergency assistance to families who have fled their homes in Gaza.