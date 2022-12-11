ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car show in Albuquerque Sunday was more than met the eye. The event wasn’t just a place to admire cool rides, it doubled as a toy donation drive for a good cause.

A variety of cars filled the parking lot at the Albertson’s off Eubank and Candelaria for the first ever Subaru New Mexico Toy Drive and Car Show.

To get in, people either made a $10 donation or brought a $10 toy. Everything goes to the UNM Children’s Hospital.

Organizers hope the event can help put a smile on local children’s faces this holiday season.

Volunteers said after the event, all the toys and monetary donations will be taken to the children’s hospital.