ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two years of construction, the BioPark’s new Asia exhibit is ready to open.

The exhibit has been under construction since 2021 and cost $32 million.

The new area comes with homes for orangutans, snow leopards, and Malayan tigers. Altogether, it’s giving the animals more space.

The BioPark said the exhibit will officially open to the public on Thursday.