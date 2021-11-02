ABQ BioPark’s John the Saltwater Crocodile dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark says John the Saltwater Crocodile died this week. The 1,100-pound reptile broke his jaw over the summer and three steel plates were installed in his mouth to fix it.
Last month, he underwent follow-up surgery and John never fully recovered. Zookeepers aren’t sure about John’s exact age but say he had been at the zoo for 16 years.