ABQ BioPark’s Huerfanita the gorilla dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark says a gorilla has died from complications in a bacterial infection outbreak. The 48-year-old female Western Lowland gorilla named Huerfanita died Saturday.

She was born in the BioPark in 1973 and moved to the Bronx Zoo in 1978 before coming back to the BioPark in 2006. BioPark officials say she had recently contracted the shigella bacteria that had infected five other primates. Huerfanita had eight offspring and also took in eight gorilla orphans who had been abandoned by their mothers.

Last week, the 32-year-old siamang named Brian died from the same infection. Zoo officials say most of the remaining apes have responded well to treatment but they are still watching two primates.