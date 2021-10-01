ABQ BioPark’s Harvest Festival celebrates the season with music, eats, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To celebrate the new season and all things fall, the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens is hosting a Harvest Festival. Guest Services Manager Allyson Zahm and Matthew Petersen discuss the event.

This two-day event runs from Saturday, October 2, to Sunday, October 3 and will allow visitors to enjoy the landscapes of the Botanic Gardens for photo opportunities. Additionally, there will also be live local music, fall festivities including face paintings and live demonstrations, as well as over a dozen local artisans offering handcrafted products. Food and drink will also be available. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit cabq.gov.