ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Garden announces new summer hours, resident discount

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is introducing new hours at the Botanic Garden this summer offering earlier hours in the morning and adding evening hours. The garden will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily starting on Sunday, July 26.

The last time slot for the day will start at 1 p.m. and visitors will be asked to leave at closing time at 2 p.m. Beginning on Friday, July 31, the BioPark will expand to evening hours from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The last time slot will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the facility closing at 8:30 p.m. Additionally, the ABQ BioPark will sell tickets at a discounted rate to New Mexico residents starting on July 26.

Adult admission will be $2 off and children’s admission will be $1 off. Discounted prices will then be $8 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, $4 for youth, and children two-years-old and under are free.

“ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden timed ticketing has proven to be very popular in the cooler morning hours, so we have decided to open an hour earlier,” said ABQ BioPark Guest Services Manager Paul Garver in a press release. “To accommodate Albuquerque’s summer heat, we’ve decided to close during hotter afternoon hours but are excited to offer new evening hours on the weekends.”

To keep ABQ BioPark visitors safe, the following measures are in place: