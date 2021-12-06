ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Garden and Aquarium celebrating 25th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque BiopPark is kicking off a year-long celebration marking the Aquarium and Botanic Garden’s 25th anniversary. In 1996, the two joined the then-named Rio Grande Zoo to form the ABQ BioPark.

It has a little bit of something for everyone. Allyson Zahm is the BioPark’s guest experience manager. She explains, “It’s bringing all of nature together, so you can explore the oceans, you can learn about the wonder of plants, you can see the amazing animals at the zoo.”

Employees at the BioPark are looking forward to celebrating how far the park has come in 25 years. Some visitors say they come any chance they get. “I think I just have an appreciation for it every year that I come and that it’s nice to have this here,” said visitor Michelle Palacios

To commemorate, guests who share the BioPark’s birthday on December 5th got in for free, otters got some special enrichment, and more. Zahm shares, “We’re so unique there are very few places like the BioPark in the world let alone the United States, so we’re really proud of what we’ve created here over 25 years.”

If you missed it, the BioPark plans to continue the celebration all year long. “Throughout the year we’ll have lots more events and activities all tied into our 25-year celebration, we’ll tell the story of everything we’ve done over the last 25 years and a little taste of what’s to come.”

Employees say with the gross receipts tax, there will be money this year to make even more improvements. “As we go through this master planning process we’ve got another decade worth of funding from this tax and so I’m really excited to see just how much this place is going to change and grow,” said Zahm.

Next month, the park will be celebrating sea turtles. You can also still catch the River of Lights happening at the Botanic Garden through December 30th.

Ticket Information

The River of Lights event will have timed tickets. They will also need to be bought in advance online.

Monday-Thursday: $14 adults, $7 children 3-12

Friday-Sunday: $17 adults, $9 children 3-12

Free for 2 and under (do not need a ticket)

Also, note that tickets are valid only for the date and time specified on the ticket. Early entry is not available and the last entry is at 9 p.m. Ticket refunds will not be available because the River of Lights is a fundraiser.