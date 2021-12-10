ABQ BioPark Zoo’s last Siamang moves to new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Siamang from the ABQ BioPark Zoo has found a new home. Eerie was moved to a new zoo this week to join another Siamang family.

Eerie’s family died early this year from a Shigella infection, leaving him as the only Siamang at the BioPark. Officials say the move is important for Eerie to be amongst his own.

“Families are very social and they need to have a family group. With the loss of his family, we needed to find him a new family sooner than later, and fortunately, we did,” said Josephine Frentzsel, senior primate zookeeper. With the move complete, the ABQ BioPark will perform some minor updates to the habitat and determine who will occupy the exhibit next.