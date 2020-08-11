ABQ BioPark Zoo reopens to the public Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Doors open to guests at 9 a.m. but you are required to reserve your ticket and entry time online. The BioPark is limiting how many guests go in at once. Upon entry, visitors will encounter a zoo trek which is a 1.3-mile one-way path through all the outdoor areas. The BioPark says this weekend’s soft opening was a big success.

“The feedback we got from the one-way loop is very positive, people felt safe and distant, and the amount of people we allowed in the park, which was obviously reduced, seemed to be a very comfortable level for everybody who was here,” said Greg Jackson of the ABQ BioPark.

The zoo opened to BioPark Society members on Friday with registration ahead of time to control the number of people in the park. That will continue as the zoo welcomes the general public starting at 9 a.m. All guests are required to wear masks and staff will ensure social distancing. The aquarium and all indoor habitats at the zoo and garden remain closed.

Related Coverage