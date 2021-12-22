ABQ BioPark Zoo continues antiviral treatments, care for Thorn the elephant

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ BioPark Zoo staff continue to keep a close eye on Thorn the elephant after more of a concerning virus was detected in his system. The three-year-old Asian elephant tested positive last week for the elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus.

EEHV can prove deadly as was the case of Daizy the elephant who died at the zoo in 2015. The BioPark says daily testing reveals an escalation in Thorn’s viral load but they also say the treatment has come a long way in the last few years.

Thorn is receiving antiviral treatments and round-the-clock care. The BioPark says it’s very unlikely that he would transmit the virus to other elephants in his habitat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES