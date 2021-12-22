ABQ BioPark Zoo continues antiviral treatments, care for Thorn the elephant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ BioPark Zoo staff continue to keep a close eye on Thorn the elephant after more of a concerning virus was detected in his system. The three-year-old Asian elephant tested positive last week for the elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus.

EEHV can prove deadly as was the case of Daizy the elephant who died at the zoo in 2015. The BioPark says daily testing reveals an escalation in Thorn’s viral load but they also say the treatment has come a long way in the last few years.

Thorn is receiving antiviral treatments and round-the-clock care. The BioPark says it’s very unlikely that he would transmit the virus to other elephants in his habitat.