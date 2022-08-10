ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark and Biopark Society is helping conserve another butterfly species found only in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains. The population of Checkerspot Butterflies has been declining since formal surveys began in 1999 because of habitat loss and degradation.

Right now, it’s one of the most endangered butterflies in the United States. The Biopark Society is working to restore its habitat by planting New Mexico Beardtongue which the butterfly relies on. The Biopark separately collected two female and male butterflies. They have since produced hundreds of eggs which have resulted in about 150 caterpillars.

The Biopark says they could have adult butterflies by June or July of next year. The Biopark Society also played a key role in getting the Monarch Butterfly on the endangered species list.