ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Biopark invites the community to the Halloween Enrichment Making Night on Oct. 21.

Ever wonder how the Albuquerque Biopark keeps its animals happy, healthy and engaged?

The community is invited to make fun interactive items for the animals to enjoy this Halloween. Attendees will be able to make fun stuff for all the animals, no matter the size it could be as small as a tarantula or as big as an elephant. People will be able to make Halloween decorations, that the zoo will use to decorate the animal’s habitat. All the items are made out of repurposed items such as old boxes, pieces of paper, and items left over from summer camp.

This event will take place at the Zoo, on Oct. 21, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase your ticket at abqbiopark.com, admission price is $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors.