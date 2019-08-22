ABQ BioPark welcomes new residents, says goodbye to others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is welcoming some new arrivals, and saying goodbye to others.

Kailash, the baby snow leopard, made his first public appearance on Sunday. He was born back in May to mom, Sarani.

The BioPark has also welcomed a 16-year-old western lowland gorilla to the Albuquerque family. Nia Lewa comes from the Toledo Zoo as a potential mate for Marcus.

The zoo also announced the passing of 17-year-old mountain lion, Spanky, and 16-year-old Navajo sheep, Shirley. The zoo says both animals outlived their life expectancies.

