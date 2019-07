ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new giraffe at the Albuquerque zoo.

The mother, Camilla, gave birth on Friday to a healthy female calf named Sandi. Zookeepers say both mom and baby are doing well and Sandi has in and out access to the giraffe yard.

Camilla is also mom to 1-year-old calf Malika. The father, Buccaneer, as sired seven babies.