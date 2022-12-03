ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark has a new penguin chick in its family. It is the first chick born since the penguin chill exhibit opened back in 2019.

The Gentoo chick hatched on November 22 after being found in the middle of October. The baby belongs to parents Digit and Killian.

Biopark staff said the chick recently had its 10-day wellness check. It weighed in at just over one pound and is doing well.

In other exciting news, the penguin chill exhibit is back open to the public starting Saturday.

The exhibit closed back in October due to the risk of avian flu. The Biopark will be limiting guest access to keep the penguins safe.