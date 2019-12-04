ABQ BioPark welcomes arrival of 2 new mountain lions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The ABQ BioPark is now the home to two new mountain lions.

The BioPark announced on Wednesday that a 10-year-old mountain lion named Gillin and a cub named Larabee are two new arrivals at the zoo. Larabee, who arrived at the BioPark on October 24, was initially found in Nebraska backyard.

The homeowner was able to care for the dehydrated cub until Nebraska Game and Parks could rescue him. A second cub was originally found with Larabee but had run away.

A deceased female mountain lion was also discovered in the area and was believed to be the cubs’ mother.

Larabee was named after the street where his rescuer lived and was staying at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for two weeks before being transferred to Albuquerque. Larabee is now transitioning to his new home at the BioPark’s catwalk.

On November 12, Gillin, who was once an Oregon rescue cub, arrived from Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo and Adventure Park and will be on exhibit later this week.

All mountain lions that are in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facilities are rescues from the wild. The organization does not have a breeding plan for the species as so many mountain lions are in need of rescue as the result of hunting and human intrusion into their territory.