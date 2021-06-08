ABQ BioPark to resume evening tours

A binturong is one of the ABQ BioPark’s nocturnal animals. (courtesy ABQ BioPark)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark has announced the evening tours at the zoo and the Botanic Garden will resume on June 15. During the small group tours, the BioPark reports that volunteers will lead guests and highlight the nighttime behaviors of zoo animals, pollinators, night-blooming plants, and more.

In a press release, the BioPark explains that as the sun goes down, animals like the great horned owl start to wake up and during the night they can silently sneak on their prey. The great horned owl will be one of the animals that visitors can learn about and may even be able to see during the tour.

Zoo tour dates:

  • June 22, 2021
  • July 13, 2021
  • July 27, 2021

Garden tour dates:

  • June 15, 2021
  • June 29, 2021
  • July 20, 2021

Tours start at 6:30 p.m. and last around two hours. Tours cost $15 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors while New Mexico BioPark Society Members receive a 10% discount.

Advanced registration is required and tickets are available online at Hold My Ticket. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/events.

