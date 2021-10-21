ABQ BioPark to house 4 new, young gray wolves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark says its Mexican gray wolf program will welcome new wolves soon. Four young wolves from the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in Socorro will join others at the zoo.

This comes after the BioPark said goodbye to Kawi and Ryder along with their seven pups earlier this year who went to Mexico. The BioPark is now focusing on supporting the gray wolf species by freeing up space at other facilities in the short and long term, as well as providing medical care to injured wild wolves.

