ABQ BioPark to host webinar featuring India’s ‘Elephant Doctor’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can learn about elephants from the man who knows them best. The Albuquerque BioPark will hold a live webinar next month with India’s elephant conservationist Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma. Also joining the webinar will be author Janie Chodosh who documented Sarma’s work. The last time Dr. Sarma spoke about his work at the BioPark was in 2017 as part of the Science Cafe conservation presentation series.

The BioPark is home to a herd of six Asian elephants, which are endangered in the wild. According to the BioPark section on the city’s website, Asian elephants are endangered because of their shrinking habitat, human or elephant conflict, and hunting by ivory poachers. There are only about 30,000 Asian elephants living in the wild; a smaller population than the towns of Roswell, Farmington, Alamogordo, or Clovis.

Dr. Sarma, elephant veterinarian, and professor of Surgery and Radiology at the College of Veterinary Science in Assam, India, has dedicated his life to their well-being. The two speakers will talk about elephant conservation and the work in treating and saving thousands of Asian elephants.

The BioPark says the free webinar will end with a 15-minute question and answer segment. Those interested can watch it here on April 2 at 7 p.m.