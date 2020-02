ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark will be bringing the sport of scuba to the aquarium this weekend. On Saturday, guests can learn about scuba classes and trips and where to purchase equipment and supplies.

Aquarium divers will also perform a special dive in the shark tank at 2 p.m. People may not know that while we live in the desert, there are scuba diving opportunities here.

Guests can also enter a contest to win a special dive at the aquarium.